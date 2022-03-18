Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $428.59 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

