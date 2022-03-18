LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNSPF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.