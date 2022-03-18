LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNSPF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

