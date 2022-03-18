Lotto Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $13.76 million and $1,996.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00271391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.