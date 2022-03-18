LSL Property Services plc (LSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40 on June 3rd

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.49) on Friday. LSL Property Services has a 52 week low of GBX 288 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 512 ($6.66). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 390.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 419.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. The stock has a market cap of £362.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.47.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
