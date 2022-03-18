LSL Property Services plc (LSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40 on June 3rd

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.49) on Friday. LSL Property Services has a 52 week low of GBX 288 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 512 ($6.66). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 390.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 419.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. The stock has a market cap of £362.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

