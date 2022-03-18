Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 89,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 442,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luby’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Luby’s by 4,836.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luby’s by 119.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUB opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Luby’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

