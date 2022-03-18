Luna Innovations Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Luna Innovations in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,027,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 50.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 308,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 97,136 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

