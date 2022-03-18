Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

