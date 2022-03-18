Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $31.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $31,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

