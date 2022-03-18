Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 409 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 433,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83.

