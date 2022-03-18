Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 4,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 170,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXFR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $523.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.