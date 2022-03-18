LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LYB opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

