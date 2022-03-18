M. Kraus & Co Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.