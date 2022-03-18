Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
