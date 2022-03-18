Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCN. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 471,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.