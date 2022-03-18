MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.53 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 129.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 57.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 147.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

