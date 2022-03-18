Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 139,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

