ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

ManTech International stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,362. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ManTech International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

