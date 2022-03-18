Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 666 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.96. 203,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,924. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

