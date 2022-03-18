Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 164 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. 197,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,504. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $73.34 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

