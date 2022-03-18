Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. 207,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,470. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

