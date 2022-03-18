Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 834 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28,039.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 443,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 442,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 127,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 388,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. 163,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

