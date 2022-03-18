Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 982,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MKFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 50,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,199. Markforged has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 523,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

