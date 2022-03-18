Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.63.

MAKSY opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group (Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

