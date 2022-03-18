Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $22.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 185,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,420. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.