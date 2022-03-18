Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

