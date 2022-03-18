Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,619 Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TERN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

