Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 34,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after buying an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.83 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33.

