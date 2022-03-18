Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 156.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,320 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 936,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 774,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 623,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $65.80.

