Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

IWD stock opened at $164.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.94 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

