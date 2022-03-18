Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.60.

NYSE VAC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $157.73. 347,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $187.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

