Marshalls’ (MSLH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.27) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

MSLH stock opened at GBX 683 ($8.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 540.50 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 857 ($11.14). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 662.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 712.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Marshalls Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.