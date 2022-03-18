Martin Vazquez Sells 1,030 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $40,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $217,550.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $752,800.00.
NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
