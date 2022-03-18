Masari (MSR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $380.00

Masari (MSR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $348,047.54 and $380.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

