Matson (NYSE:MATX) PT Raised to $131.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11. Matson has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $39,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,085 shares of company stock worth $4,124,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

