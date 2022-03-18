Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

NYSE MMX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,580. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $725.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 101.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $63,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

