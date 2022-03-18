MaxCyte (MXCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

MXCT stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

