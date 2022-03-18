McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 849 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 0.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $79.06 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10.

