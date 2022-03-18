McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

