McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $93.37 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

