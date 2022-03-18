McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 10.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 269,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

