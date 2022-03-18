McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $492,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA traded up $23.60 on Friday, reaching $895.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,631,452. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $899.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $902.60 and its 200 day moving average is $932.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

