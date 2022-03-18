McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 523,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 87,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after buying an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 125,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

