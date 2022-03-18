MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Lowered to C$20.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MDA traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.18. The company had a trading volume of 141,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,154. MDA has a 52-week low of C$8.24 and a 52-week high of C$18.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.86.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

