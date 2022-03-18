MediShares Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MediShares has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $21,628.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

