MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to report $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediWound.

MDWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 171,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,586. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

