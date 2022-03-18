MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to report $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediWound.
MDWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.
Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 171,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,586. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.
MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
