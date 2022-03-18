MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

MDWD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 173,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,750. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

