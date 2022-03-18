Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Sells A$39,150,000.00 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Rating) insider Bevan Slattery sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.05 ($9.39), for a total value of A$39,150,000.00 ($28,165,467.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.99.
Megaport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.