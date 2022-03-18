Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.67

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

MDEVF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

