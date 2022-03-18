Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.39

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.39 and traded as high as C$16.27. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$16.27, with a volume of 9,173 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.36 million and a PE ratio of 47.85.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

