Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MCG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.07.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $50,144,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

