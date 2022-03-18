Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $7.85 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.